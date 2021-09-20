PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live on the scene over a rowhome fire in South Philadelphia on Monday. The fire started around 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 5th Street.
Heavy flames are pouring out of the home.READ MORE: Bahir Green's Family Demands Answers From Chester Police After Teen's Arrest Caught On Camera Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans Get Another Relief Payment?
Now, firefighters are trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.Adam Sandler's Netflix Project 'Hustle' Filming In Center City Brings Hollywood, Street Closures To Philadelphia
Stay with Eyewitness News for more details about this developing story.