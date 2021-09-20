CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:fire, Local News, Philadelphia News, Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live on the scene over a rowhome fire in South Philadelphia on Monday. The fire started around 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 5th Street.

Heavy flames are pouring out of the home.

READ MORE: Bahir Green's Family Demands Answers From Chester Police After Teen's Arrest Caught On Camera

point breeze fire

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans Get Another Relief Payment?

Now, firefighters are trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

MORE NEWS: Adam Sandler's Netflix Project 'Hustle' Filming In Center City Brings Hollywood, Street Closures To Philadelphia

Stay with Eyewitness News for more details about this developing story.