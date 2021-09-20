PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and five others were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. They were shot near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say a 26-year-old man was killed.

Four other men and a woman were also shot.

A 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, a 24-year-old man was hit in his forearm, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right hand, a 19-year-old was shot in his right leg, and a 28-year-old female was hit in her right shoulder, according to police.

Police say they are all currently in stable condition.

Police believe the shooter was in the back seat of a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

“All six victims were standing on the south side of Chew Avenue when the shooting occurred,” Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales said. “So far at the scene, we have 18 fired cartridge casings and multiple videos, so hopefully that will help us with our investigation.”

This intersection is just down the block from Central and Girls High School, but to be clear the only connection is the schools’ close proximity to the shooting scene. Both schools scheduled dismissal times after 3 p.m.

Hassan Wade, who witnessed the shooting, said he was scared to death.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Cindy Bass said Mayor Jim Kenney needs to step up and address the gun violence problem in the city.

“This should not be happening,” Bass said. “Where is our mayor? We need help. We need leadership. We need it here in this neighborhood, in this community, and we need it now. This is ridiculous.”

CBS’s Natasha Brown contributed to this report.