GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A call for action in South Jersey. The Glassboro School District is taking steps to address the lack of bus drivers impacting students and parents.

Glassboro tried to have a smooth start to the school year, but that didn’t happen. On Monday night, district leaders addressed parents’ concerns as they tried to tackle the district’s transportation issues.

It’s been a bumpy start to the school year for the Glassboro School District.

Parents sounded off following transportation issues and shortened school days. Both, the district says, are prompted by a shortage of bus drivers.

“They don’t show up. Kids are getting back at 6, 7 o’clock at night, not being dropped off at her bus stop,” a man said.

“I just wanted to share that my one grandchild on the very first day of school came home two-and-a-half hours late in tears because he was hungry, he was tired, he was scared,” a woman said.

School officials accepted full responsibility and say they are trying to develop temporary solutions that will not interfere with learning. But parents say it’s not working.

“They are not solving the problems. They are hoping on hope that bus drivers will come out of the woodwork and come sign up to work at Glassboro schools,” a woman said.

Parents say cutting the high school and intermediate school day by 45 minutes isn’t helping the students’ education, especially following virtual learning.

“Have they not lost enough instruction in the last 18 months over this pandemic?” a woman asked.

The school district says these changes are not long-term and is trying to prioritize the hiring process for bus drivers to offer some relief.

This shortage goes far beyond Glassboro. There is a nationwide bus driver shortage.