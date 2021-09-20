CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced new COVID-19 rules for child care workers in New Jersey. Murphy signed an executive order Monday saying workers must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular weekly testing.

“Effective September 24th, all employees, students and children in a facility’s care ages two and over, and visitors must wear masks indoors, with limited exceptions,” Murphy said.

READ MORE: Sources: 6 People Shot Near Broad Street In Philadelphia’s Logan-Ogontz Neighborhood

 

READ MORE: CVS Plans To Hire 25,000 Workers During 1-Day Virtual Career Event Friday

Child care workers need to get a second dose of a vaccine by Oct. 17 to meet the November 1 deadline, or they must face regular testing.

Watch New Jersey officials’ COVID-19 briefing below.