TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced new COVID-19 rules for child care workers in New Jersey. Murphy signed an executive order Monday saying workers must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular weekly testing.
"Effective September 24th, all employees, students and children in a facility's care ages two and over, and visitors must wear masks indoors, with limited exceptions," Murphy said.
Child care workers need to get a second dose of a vaccine by Oct. 17 to meet the November 1 deadline, or they must face regular testing.
