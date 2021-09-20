PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned multiple people have been shot in Philadelphia’s Logan-Ogontz neighborhood. Sources tell CBS3 six people were shot near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday afternoon.
This intersection is just down the block from Central and Girls High School, but to be clear the only connection is the schools' close proximity to the shooting scene. Both schools have scheduled dismissal times after 3 p.m.

It is unclear if they are on lockdown at this time.
It is unclear if they are on lockdown at this time.
BREAKING: Six shot in the area of North Broad and Chew in Philadelphia, per police sources.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. CBS3's Natasha Brown will have the latest beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.