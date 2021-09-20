MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — Eyewitness News got a look on Monday at Montgomery County’s disaster recovery center at Montgomery County Community College. Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are assisting homeowners, renters, and business owners in applying for federal aid in the wake of Ida.
Residents from Montgomery County, as well as Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia Counties can visit the center for federal and state services.
Help is also available for storm victims in Chester County. FEMA opened a new disaster recovery center on Monday afternoon at the Ashbridge Square Shopping Center in Downingtown.
The center is open Mondays through Saturdays.