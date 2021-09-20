Bethlehem 2 Alarm Fire Displaces Residents

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A fire in Northampton County Monday night has displaced residents. Eyewitness News was on the scene at Johnston Drive in Bethlehem where a two-alarm fire burned an apartment building.'This Should Not Be Happening': Man Killed, 5 Others Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Philadelphia’s Olney Neighborhood
It’s not clear what started the fire or if there are any injuries.READ MORE: Parents Sound Off At Glassboro School District Officials Over Bus Driver Shortage 2 Suspects In Custody For Deadly Beating Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia
Bethlehem Firefighters IAFF Local 735 announced on their Facebook page that one firefighter was sent to the hospital. The person’s condition is unclear at this time.