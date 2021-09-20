CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A fire in Northampton County Monday night has displaced residents. Eyewitness News was on the scene at Johnston Drive in Bethlehem where a two-alarm fire burned an apartment building.

It’s not clear what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

Bethlehem 2 Alarm Fire Displaces Residents

Bethlehem Firefighters IAFF Local 735 announced on their Facebook page that one firefighter was sent to the hospital. The person’s condition is unclear at this time.