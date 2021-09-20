CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are now taking a closer look at the arrest video of a teenager that was captured on camera. Family of Bahir Green, the 16-year-old seen on video being arrested on Friday, is demanding answers from Chester police officials.

They spoke with reporters Monday outside the city’s police headquarters.

“They could’ve went about that situation way different than what they did,” a family member said.

Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky earlier Monday confirmed the DA’s Office launched an investigation into the arrest, which is expected to examine step-by-step how officers interacted with Green, including their use of force.

“That’s why we’re turning it over to them. They are the experts in reference to this and they will get the outcome that they’re looking for,” Gretzky said.

Bahir’s sisters say the video — with some angles spreading swiftly across social media — shows a violent takedown. They add their brother Bahir suffers from a heart condition.

“He’s not like a bad child. He’s just a child that needs a little guidance because we don’t have our mother no more. We don’t have a father to look up to,” she said.

Chester investigators claim officers began pursuing Bahir because the car he was driving was reported stolen. They say he swiped parked cars and a police vehicle.

“Mr. Green goes down a one-way street onto McDowell Avenue, at which time he crashes into a telephone pole. When he crashes he does exit the vehicle, at which time the officers do take him down to the ground and place him into custody,” Gretzky said.

Officers add they recovered a firearm.

Meanwhile, Bahir’s family declined to discuss the series of events leading to arrest. Instead, their focus is on the video. They’re demanding a thorough review of the incident.

Family and supporters of Bahir are demanding the investigation be fast-tracked. In the meantime, he is incarcerated at the juvenile facility in Fayette County, as Delaware County’s juvenile facility remains shuttered.