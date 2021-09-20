CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Adam Sandler, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big star was spotted on the streets of Center City in Philadelphia Monday. Eyewitness News cameras captured video of Adam Sandler outside the Four Season Hotel.

Sandler walked over and waved and gave our photographer a thumbs up.

READ MORE: In-Person Classes Resume At Lindley Charter School In Philadelphia's Logan Neighborhood Following COVID Outbreak

There have been some street closures as a result of the filming.

READ MORE: Suspect Turns Himself In For Deadly Beating Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia, Police Confirm

Market Street will be closed to eastbound traffic Monday between 12th and 13th Streets.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

The closure started at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m.