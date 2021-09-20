PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big star was spotted on the streets of Center City in Philadelphia Monday. Eyewitness News cameras captured video of Adam Sandler outside the Four Season Hotel.
Sandler walked over and waved and gave our photographer a thumbs up.
There have been some street closures as a result of the filming.
Market Street will be closed to eastbound traffic Monday between 12th and 13th Streets.
The closure started at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m.