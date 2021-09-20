PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and five others were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan-Ogontz neighborhood. Police say six people were shot near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say a 26-year-old man was killed.

Four other men and a woman were also shot.

A 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, a 24-year-old man was hit in his forearm, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right hand, a 19-year-old was shot in his right leg, and a 28-year-old female was hit in her right shoulder, according to police.

Police say they are all currently in stable condition.

Police believe the shooter was in the back seat of a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows. Police recovered 18 shell casings at the scene, as well as surveillance video of the incident.

This intersection is just down the block from Central and Girls High School, but to be clear the only connection is the schools’ close proximity to the shooting scene. Both schools have scheduled dismissal times after 3 p.m.

It is unclear if they are on lockdown at this time.

