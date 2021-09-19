PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old Temple University student was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia, early Sunday morning. Temple University tells Eyewitness News the student was crossing Broad at Diamond Street, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, when he was hit and thrown approximately 75 feet.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
The 18-year-old suffered severe head and facial injuries.
Police say the sticking vehicle remained at the scene.
No charges have been filed.
Police say this incident is not related to street racing near North Broad and West Oxford Streets on Saturday night.