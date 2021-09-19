PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood sent them to the hospital Friday night, according to the Philadelphia police. The shooting happened at 4900 Spruce Street near Barkan Park.

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in his right ankle. The other victim, a 14-year-old, was shot in his left leg. Both were transported to CHOP and are in stable condition at this time, according to police.

Police officers who were assigned to monitor the high school football game at West Philadelphia High School at 4800 Spruce Street heard numerous gunshots at 8:42 p.m.

Then, police say, they observed several juveniles running inside the field, jumping fences, and hitting the ground. They also saw several people running northbound on 49th street toward Locust Street.

The officers pulled in front of them on Locust Street, and that’s where they ran into the 14-year-old who was shot in the leg. Shortly after, they found the 16-year-old located on 49th and Spruce Street.

One person told CBS3 it’s devastating to see gun violence so prominent in the city.

“It’s typical in the Black community. It shouldn’t be but it is. Just another continuation of destruction of blackness,” he said. “As a former teacher that just retired, it hurts because I love young people but there are so many disadvantages and struggling upon a way to make it you sometimes act out in a sense where you’re hopeless.”

Two vehicles were struck by gunfire and a window was struck at an apartment located on 4900 Spruce Street. No one inside the apartment was shot.

A witness told police that he observed a group of juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 walking westbound on Spruce Street before he heard 18 to 20 gunshots from the direction they were walking.

There is no word on arrests and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.