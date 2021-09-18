MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A COVID outbreak at Robbinsville High School has forced the Mercer County school to close the building from September 20 to 24, according to a letter from the district superintendent.

On Saturday, the Robbinsville School District addressed a district-wide outbreak in a letter to parents. The letter, which was posted to their Facebook page, said Robbinsville High School will be closed September 20 through 24. All work for the week will be remote.

The district’s other two schools, Pond Road Middle School and Sharon Elementary, will operate as normal.

“As we began the school year, I stressed the importance of safety and health for all of our students, staff and faculty. I asked families/guardians to please follow the health safety guidelines. Our Board of Education and the administration want to have our students in the classroom. We are committed to providing quality education and focusing on the mental health of our students,” superintendent brian Betze said in the statement.

The letter said there are also COVID cases at the other schools. No decision has been made on how school athletics will be impacted, he said.

The outbreak, as well as an overall spike in township cases, forced officials to cancel a township festival, according to Mayor Dave Fried.

In a statement on the township’s Facebook page, Fried, who is also the director of public safety, announced the cancellation of the Community Day Festival.

“It is with profound regret that due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at all three Robbinsville schools and a spike in cases throughout Robbinsville Township, our Community Day Festival scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Community Park has been canceled,” he said in a statement, adding the fireworks show will still go on at 8 p.m. as planned.

