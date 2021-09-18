PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A piece of Philly’s, and the nation’s, history is going up for auction! It’s an extremely rare and official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution.
You may recall the Founding Fathers adopted it at a convention in Philadelphia in 1787.
Sotheby's, a fine arts company, is putting it up for bid in mid-November.
The copy’s estimated value is between $15 and $20 million.
Only 11 like it survive today, and this copy is the only one not in a permanent institutional collection.