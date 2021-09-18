PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at least eight times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 2900 block of West York Street.
Police say four to six men opened fire on the victim, who was sitting in a parked silver Chevy Impala.
"The crime scene consists of at least 33 spent shell casings," Inspector D.F. Pace said. "The vehicle itself was struck at least 20 times, and the victim was struck at least eight times."
The man is in extremely critical condition.
So far, police have not made any arrests in this case.
