PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a North Philadelphia deli, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of North 12th Street around 9:15 p.m.
The Philadelphia Police Department said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and died at the hospital. Another man was shot once and also died at the hospital.
A third victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot five times; he is currently in critical condition.
