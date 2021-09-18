PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced on Saturday. He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Sweat’s contract is worth $40 million and could be worth up to $43 million, ESPN reported. The contract also includes $26.9 million in guaranteed money.

NFL Network reported that there’s a $10 million signing bonus in Sweat’s contract.

Sweat had six tackles in the Eagles’ 32-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Pro Football Focus had him graded as one of the Eagles’ best players on defense in Week 1 with a rating of 80.0.

Highest Graded Eagles on defense in yesterday’s win against the Falcons 1. Javon Hargrave 92.9

2. Josh Sweat 80.0

3. Avonte Maddox 76.1

4. Darius Slay 75.4

5. Brandon Graham 74.7 #FlyEaglesFly

Sweat was drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles in 2018. He has 66 total tackles and 10 sacks in his career.

Sweat had a career year in 2020. He played in 14 games, including three starts, and had 38 tackles and six sacks.

Sweat will look to get his first sack of the season in the Eagles’ home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.