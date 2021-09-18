WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Brad Fox was killed in the line of duty nine years ago. But his memory lives on thanks in part to his community.

Nearly 500 runners and walkers took part in the ninth annual Brad Fox 5K run, a run in his honor, in Warminster Saturday morning.

“Our goal all along is to make sure people don’t forget the sacrifice that Brad made,” Darren Meehan, executive director of the Brad Fox foundation, said.

And for the last nine years, they haven’t forgotten.

Fox served two tours in Iraq.

But when he returned home and became an officer for the Plymouth Township Police Department, he was killed in the line of duty in Sept. of 2012. Last year, the run was held virtually, but this year they’re back together

“COVID made things a little bit difficult but we’ve had steady growth and this year we’re rebounding,” Meehan said. “And I think there’s a general sense in the community to get back out and try to get things back to normal.”

Since founding the organization in 2013, Meehan said they’ve raised and donated $375,000.

The runs began to support Fox’s two children, but they have since grown to give to charitable organizations. They include The Fallen Police Officers and Firefighters of the Delaware Valley and the Special Olympics of Montgomery County. Other groups have benefited as well because Fox served in the K9 unit.

“It’s an honor to be able to raise the money that we do and donate to good causes in Brad’s name,” Meehan said.