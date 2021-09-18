WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has asked President Joe Biden for a disaster declaration due to flooding caused by Ida. Carney said record flooding from the Brandywine creek caused heavy damage to parts of Wilmington.
Meanwhile, a FEMA disaster recovery center has opened in Delaware and Montgomery County in Pennsylvania.
The Delaware County location is at the Chadds Ford Township office, while the Montgomery County center will be at Montgomery County Community College on 340 DeKalb Pike.
Homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained damage can go for information and resources.
The sites will also help survivors with immediate essential needs.