PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All arena staff who work public events at the Wells Fargo Center will be fully vaccinated by Nov. 16, according to a release. The Center also announced on Friday that a majority of the staff is already vaccinated.

Event staff is also required to wear masks at all times inside the arena.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and our employees, and this fall, anyone working a public event at the Wells Fargo Center will be vaccinated,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said in a release. “We’ve invested tens of millions of dollars into Wells Fargo Center to ensure it’s safe for both our guests and our employees, and this is an important next step in that effort.”

Earlier in 2021, The Center was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, which is a widely respected, evidenced-based, third-party verified rating of the venue’s health and safety protocols. The arena also recently completed an $11 million replacement of its HVAC systems, including a new air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes.

The Sixers’ home opener is on Oct. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets, while the Flyers start the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15.

The Center also announced that their parking lots won’t accept cash for parking this weekend for the Temple football game on Saturday and the Eagles game on Sunday. They will accept all major credit cards and digital payments, including Apple Pay and Google pay.