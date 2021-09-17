UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are providing an update on an arrest made after a body was found Thursday near the Schuylkill River Trail. The briefing will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
Sources told Eyewitness News on Thursday a man went into the Upper Darby Police Department and confessed to murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body near the Schuylkill River Trail.READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center Parking Lots Won't Accept Cash As Form Of Payment Starting This Weekend
At the time he walked in, he told authorities he thought they had a warrant for his arrest, but police sources tell Eyewitness News they had no clue what he was talking about.
Police held him for questioning and that’s when he told them he committed the crime in Lower Providence, Montgomery County then dumped the body.READ MORE: Phillies, Temple Health Team Up To Get Students Vaccinated, Offer Rewards
Law enforcement followed up on that claim and a woman’s body was reportedly recovered from that area.
Although the crime was not committed in Upper Darby, the suspect lives in Upper Darby and decided to turn himself to his hometown police.MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times By Stray Bullets While Driving With Her Mom In Chester
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.