PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Simon Gratz High School is open again Friday after two students and a recent alum died as a result of gun violence in the very same week. Another student was wounded.
The school closed Wednesday to give students and staff a “day of healing.” The school was also closed Thursday for Yom Kippur.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times While Driving With Her Mom In Chester
The principal said therapeutic support is available Friday for students and staff in the building. The school will hold a demonstration walk Friday afternoon.READ MORE: CBS3 Mysteries: Detectives Searching For Man They Believe Can Help Solve Santino Thomas' Murder Case
“We’re going to have a small rally to take a stand as a school community that we don’t support gun violence and that we want to protect the life of young black and brown children,” Le’Yondo Dunn, the principal of Simon Gratz, said. “And to take a stand and also remember and lift up the students we lost and the families who have been impacted.”
The most recent shooting happened Monday night at 11th and Lehigh, where a Simon Gratz 10th grader died. Another was wounded.MORE NEWS: Center City Restaurant Week Kicks Off Saturday, Runs Through Sept. 30
There have been no arrests in any of these cases.