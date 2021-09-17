CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood sent them to the hospital, according to the Philadelphia police.

The shooting happened at 4900 Spruce Street near Barkan Park. The department said the two teens were walking through the area when they were shot.

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg. The other victim, a 14-year-old, was shot in his left leg.

The department said both are stable at this time.

There is no word on arrests.

