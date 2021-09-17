PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood sent them to the hospital, according to the Philadelphia police.
The shooting happened at 4900 Spruce Street near Barkan Park. The department said the two teens were walking through the area when they were shot.
Anyone with info on tonight’s double shooting @ 4900 Spruce call ⬇️. Two teens shot while walking in this area! @PPD18Dist @ucdphl @UCDSafe @WestPhillyLocal @PHLschoolboard @CBSPhilly @6abc @FOX29philly @PPDDerrickWood @RealJabariJones @PHLCouncil pic.twitter.com/CRqIQkV4nh
— Matthew Gillespie (@PPDMGillespie) September 18, 2021
A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg. The other victim, a 14-year-old, was shot in his left leg.
The department said both are stable at this time.
There is no word on arrests.
