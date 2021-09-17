PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, the Wells Fargo Center announced that starting this weekend their parking lots won’t accept cash as a form of payment. This will affect fans on Eagles game days and non-game days when entertainment events are being held at Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center.
This includes Temple's football game on Saturday and the Eagles' home opener on Sunday.
The lots that won't be accepting cash are Wells Fargo Center Lots A through H.
Meanwhile, lots K, M, N, and Phillies lots P through X, will continue to accept cash as a form of payment for this weekend and beyond, an Eagles spokesperson said.
Temple will play Boston College at noon on Saturday, while the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener at 1 p.m. on Sunday.