CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Local News, Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is expected to speak to the media at the Nova Care Complex after practice. The press conference is expected to begin around 12:35 p.m. and will be streamed on the player above.

  • What: Sirianni will hold a press conference after practice as the Eagles prepare for Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Who: Head coach Nick Sirianni
  • When: 12:35 p.m.
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.