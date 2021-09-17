PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are now 50 new U.S. citizens in Philadelphia. The National Constitution Center held a naturalization ceremony on Friday morning.
The ceremony is a part of the Center’s Constitution Day celebrations. Sept. 17 not only marks the signing of the U.S. Constitution, but it’s also Citizenship Day.READ MORE: Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers: Six Matchups To Watch
The Center will host several events until 5 p.m. on Friday to mark the 234th anniversary of the constitution.MORE NEWS: Criminal Investigation Prompts Concord Mall To Close Entrances, Delaware State Police Say
Museum admission is also free for the day.