By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a criminal investigation near the Concord Mall, according to the agency.

Chopper 3 caught footage of the heavy police presence in the area. The mall entrances are currently closed due to the investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but Delaware State Police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.