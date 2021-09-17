WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a criminal investigation near the Concord Mall, according to the agency.Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia
Chopper 3 caught footage of the heavy police presence in the area. The mall entrances are currently closed due to the investigation.READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers: Six Matchups To Watch
Details are limited at this time, but Delaware State Police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”MORE NEWS: 'You Get What We Got': Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Limits In-Store Alcoholic Purchases To 2 Bottles Per Day
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.