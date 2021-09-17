PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for weekend plans? Restaurant week in Center City kicks off on Saturday.
More than 60 restaurants in Philadelphia will be taking part, offering indoor, outdoor and to-go meals.
Prices this year have slightly increased to help restaurants make up for lost businesses suffered during the pandemic.
Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.
See the full list of restaurants participating, here.