6-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times While Driving With Her Mom In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl was shot multiple times in Chester while riding in a car with her mother. It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the Chester Shop and Save on West 9th Street.Southeast Delco School District Closes Schools, Offices After Possible Threat At Academy Park High School
Police say the child was shot three times.READ MORE: Cell Phone Video Shows 2-Alarm Fire At Former Family Center In Camden
Her mom then rushed her right to the hospital. The little girl is now listed in good condition.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: 'The Sweetest Thing': 10-Year-Old Phillies Fan Goes Viral For Giving Foul Ball To Crying Girl
Call police if you have any information.