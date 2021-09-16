BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — On Thursday afternoon, a silent walk will be held for Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing two years ago to this date. She was last seen at a playground in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
The walk will start at 4 p.m. and those who want to participate will meet at the park behind the high school.READ MORE: Fight Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia Ends With 1 Person Dead, Victim's Father And Friend Hospitalized
Noema Alavez Perez, Dulce’s mother, told police she was in a car nearby with an 8-year-old relative, while Dulce and her 3-year-old brother played on the playground. When Perez went to check on the children, Dulce was nowhere to be found in 2019.
Police released a new “age-progressed” photo to show what Alavez might look like today at 7-years-old. The Cumberland County prosecutor tells Eyewitness News that law enforcement is still hopeful they can find her.READ MORE: 2 Injured Following Fiery Crash On Route 38 In Moorestown, New Jersey
“We hold out hope that Dulce is alive (as we have no evidence of her demise) and want the public to know that this case will remain open until such time as we locate Dulce and determine those responsible for her disappearance,” investigators said in a news release Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Gov. Wolf Visits Kensington Neighborhood As He Calls On Legislators To Pass Another Opioid Disaster Declaration
There’s also a $75,000 reward for information leading to Alavez’s return.