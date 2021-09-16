PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jawns, superheroes, and the Jersey Shore. Hockey season is near, and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday released their promotional theme nights for the upcoming season.

Among the nights are Jawn Night, Star Wars Night, Shore Night and Marvel Super Hero Night.

Here come some contests! It’s a beautiful day to stay on Twitter and win tickets. Quote tweet each post with the Theme Night specific hashtag (we're dropping them throughout the day) for the chance to win two tickets to that game. Sign up for FlyerWire: https://t.co/gI0q1eo2vt pic.twitter.com/q4fVGPSiCz — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2021

The Flyers open the season at home against the Canucks on Oct. 15, just under a month away. The Flyers opened up rookie camp in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Thursday, and their main training camp opens up next week. On Tuesday, the team said it will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the season’s start.

Here is a brief overview of the Flyers’ promotional theme nights:

Star Wars Night, Nov. 20 vs. Bruins: The Flyers will give away a Star Wars-themed poster to all fans and fans will be able to buy a full-priced ticket package featuring a Flyers-themed Millennium Falcon T-shirt.

This is the way….to win tickets to @StarWars Night. Quote tweet this post with #FlyersStarWars for the chance to win two tickets when we host the Bruins on Nov. 20. https://t.co/GYh8oNXwMe pic.twitter.com/bWtATwNLsR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2021

Shore Night, Dec. 5 vs. Lightning: The Flyers say Shore Night will include Jersey Shore favorites and traditions. What those traditions and favorites include are being kept under wrap at this point in time.

But based on the Flyers’ tweet, it may involve Gritty fishing or something.

Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 18 vs. Senators: Expect to see Santa Gritty for this game.

We’re turning @WellsFargoCtr into a Winter Wonderland for the Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 18! Quote tweet this post with #FlyersHolidays for the chance to win two tickets vs. the Sens. https://t.co/GYh8oNXwMe pic.twitter.com/Y8BLwgi1fu — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2021

Jawn Night, Jan. 20 vs. Blue Jackets: Early arriving fans will receive one of four “mystery jawn giveaways,” according to the Flyers. Fans can also purchase concessions for $1 and buy exclusive merchandise at the team store.

Jawn Night…IYKYK. Quote Tweet with #FlyersJawn for the chance to win two jawns when the Blue Jackets come to town. https://t.co/GYh8oNXwMe pic.twitter.com/I0aYs9iZoR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2021

Marvel Super Hero Night, March 5 vs. Blackhawks: According to the Flyers, fans will receive the “Super Hero treatment” during their game against Chicago on March 5.

Flyers fans, assemble. You’re gonna want to do whatever it takes to join us at Marvel Superhero Night on Mar 5. Quote tweet this post with #FlyersMarvel for the chance to win two tickets. https://t.co/GYh8oNXwMe pic.twitter.com/TuZgIBroFb — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2021

The Flyers will also have a St. Patrick’s Day night on March 17 against Nashville, as well as the annual Pride Night, Military Appreciation Night and Hockey Fights Cancer Night, details to be released later.