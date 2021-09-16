CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jawns, superheroes, and the Jersey Shore. Hockey season is near, and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday released their promotional theme nights for the upcoming season.

Among the nights are Jawn Night, Star Wars Night, Shore Night and Marvel Super Hero Night.

READ MORE: 'The Sweetest Thing': 10-Year-Old Phillies Fan Goes Viral For Giving Foul Ball To Crying Girl

The Flyers open the season at home against the Canucks on Oct. 15, just under a month away. The Flyers opened up rookie camp in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Thursday, and their main training camp opens up next week. On Tuesday, the team said it will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the season’s start.

Here is a brief overview of the Flyers’ promotional theme nights:

Star Wars Night, Nov. 20 vs. Bruins: The Flyers will give away a Star Wars-themed poster to all fans and fans will be able to buy a full-priced ticket package featuring a Flyers-themed Millennium Falcon T-shirt.

Shore Night, Dec. 5 vs. Lightning: The Flyers say Shore Night will include Jersey Shore favorites and traditions. What those traditions and favorites include are being kept under wrap at this point in time.

But based on the Flyers’ tweet, it may involve Gritty fishing or something.

Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 18 vs. Senators: Expect to see Santa Gritty for this game.

Jawn Night, Jan. 20 vs. Blue Jackets: Early arriving fans will receive one of four “mystery jawn giveaways,” according to the Flyers. Fans can also purchase concessions for $1 and buy exclusive merchandise at the team store.

Marvel Super Hero Night, March 5 vs. Blackhawks: According to the Flyers, fans will receive the “Super Hero treatment” during their game against Chicago on March 5.

MORE NEWS: Driver Of Car That Hit Pennsauken School Bus Was Under The Influence Of Drugs, Police Say

The Flyers will also have a St. Patrick’s Day night on March 17 against Nashville, as well as the annual Pride Night, Military Appreciation Night and Hockey Fights Cancer Night, details to be released later.