PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crime tape surrounds the popular Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia after an all-out brawl turned deadly overnight. Police say the fight involved roughly 15 people and one of them used a trash can lid to hit the victim.
The violence unfolded around 2 a.m. Thursday at South 9th Street and East Passyunk Avenue. Police say two groups of people got into an argument and then got physical.
Investigators say one group used a trash can lid to beat a 28-year-old man over the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Crime Scene Unit makes progress processing evidence. Investigators just bagged the trash can lid possibly used in the deadly attack at Pat’s Steaks. Police say the 28-year-old victim was hit in the had with a trash can lid then beaten by a group of people while on the ground. pic.twitter.com/HRWNw2FOdd
Meantime, two other men were taken to the hospital for treatment. A 64-year-old man believed to be related to the man who was killed was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was also taken to the hospital.
Police are collecting evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to eyewitnesses. At this point, they believe the argument at Pat’s Steaks may have actually stemmed from a soccer match that happened hours earlier. Police say many of the people involved in this fight were wearing yellow jerseys.
“Our preliminary information was these individuals may have been spectators at a soccer game that was held earlier and they ended up at the steak shop, and that may have been what started the argument that turned into a fight, which escalated into a homicide,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
All police are saying right now about that soccer game is that it happened outside of the city of Philadelphia. The Union played a team from Mexico on Wednesday at their stadium in Chester and the visiting team wore yellow jerseys, but police have not yet said if that is the game that may have led to the violence.
No arrests have been made. Police say the suspects possibly left in a white or light-colored SUV.
Police believe they'll be able to track down these suspects rather quickly because of all of the surveillance video in the area. Not only at nearby Geno's and a restaurant that's open late, but also of course, at Pat's, cameras both inside and outside possibly catching the tag and license plate number of that vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.
Less than two months ago, there was another fatal incident outside of Pat’s Steaks. A 22-year-old man was shot to death on July 22 following an argument over a parking space. The man charged in that incident has claimed self-defense.