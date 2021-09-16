PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crime tape surrounds the popular Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia after an all-out brawl turned deadly overnight. Police say the fight involved roughly 15 people and one of them used a trash can lid to hit the victim.

The violence unfolded around 2 a.m. Thursday at South 9th Street and East Passyunk Avenue. Police say two groups of people got into an argument and then got physical.

Investigators say one group used a trash can lid to beat a 28-year-old man over the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crime Scene Unit makes progress processing evidence. Investigators just bagged the trash can lid possibly used in the deadly attack at Pat’s Steaks. Police say the 28-year-old victim was hit in the had with a trash can lid then beaten by a group of people while on the ground. pic.twitter.com/HRWNw2FOdd — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) September 16, 2021

Meantime, two other men were taken to the hospital for treatment. A 64-year-old man believed to be related to the man who was killed was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was also taken to the hospital.