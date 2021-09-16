2 Injured Following Fiery Crash On Route 38 In Moorestown, New Jersey

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Traffic was tied up on Route 38 after a fiery two-car crash in Moorestown, Burlington County on Thursday.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 38 and Mount Laurel Road.

Both cars caught on fire, however, only two people sustained minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.