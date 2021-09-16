2 Injured Following Fiery Crash On Route 38 In Moorestown, New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Traffic was tied up on Route 38 after a fiery two-car crash in Moorestown, Burlington County on Thursday.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 38 and Mount Laurel Road.READ MORE: Fight Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia Ends With 1 Person Dead, Victim's Father And Friend Hospitalized Gov. Wolf Visits Kensington Neighborhood As He Calls On Legislators To Pass Another Opioid Disaster Declaration
Both cars caught on fire, however, only two people sustained minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Adam Sandler's Movie 'Hustle' Taking Over Streets In Manayunk
No word on what caused the crash.