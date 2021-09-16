PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has obtained a photo of the 6-year-old girl who was struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash in Kensington Wednesday night. Her mother, Jalisa, shared the image with CBS3.
Police also believe the driver may have been trying to get away from the violence.
Honesty Love is in stable condition.