SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Black Caucus will be partnering with local and state officials, organizations, and community leaders to address the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. She was shot outside an Academy Park High football game on Aug. 27, and Delaware County’s District Attorney said there’s a “high probability” that police were responsible for the gunfire.
- What: The Delaware County Black Caucus partners with local organizations, state, and local officials, community leaders, clergy, and concerned citizens to address the fatal shooting of Fanta Bility as well as the many others injured after the Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
- Time: 10:30 AM
