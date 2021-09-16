CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The driver of a car that hit a Pennsauken School District bus this week was under the influence of drugs at the time, according to police.
Benjamin Ramos faces four counts of assault, according to the Pennsauken Police Department.
The crash happened Wednesday on River Road. Chopper 3 was over the crash just before 4 p.m.
Police said Ramos hit the bus as students got off at a stop.
Three students suffered minor injuries, while an adult pedestrian was seriously hurt.