By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may be Carli Lloyd’s final season with the U.S. Women’s National Team, but that’s not stopping the Delran, New Jersey native from absolutely crushing personal and team records.

The team shut out Paraguay 9-0. Lloyd is responsible for five of those goals.

The game marks the first time Lloyd has ever scored five goals in a single match. She is tied for the most goals scored in a USWNT game.

In addition to the personal record, she also broke one set by Mia Hamm by scoring her ninth hat trick Thursday night. That’s now the most by any player in USWNT history.

Last month, Lloyd announced this season would be her last, wrapping up an illustrious career.