PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Movie madness is happening Thursday in Manayunk! Adam Sandler’s film “Hustle” is taking over several streets. Eyewitness News saw as crews put the final touches on some of the buildings that will be used in the scenes.

There’s definitely a lot of excitement building as Hollywood comes to town, but there is also some concern as all the production trucks take over part of the already crowded section of the city.

With so much going on, it is going to be a bit tricky getting around Manayunk.

Several streets will be closed over the next several days while others will close at certain times of the day but the biggest noticeable change is there are blocks of no parking. Well, residents weighed in.

“The movie people, at least they are going to leave,” resident Annie Shuster said.

Annie Shuster isn’t phased that the production for Adam Sandler’s Netflix film hustle will shut down several blocks in Manayunk. She says parking is a bigger concern.

“You cant get a stroller by. You cant get a person by,” Shuster said.

Due to construction and businesses rebuilding after recent flooding, cars have nowhere to park. And now parking real estate just got slimmer due to movie crews moving in.

“I hope I run into him,” Eli Taylor said.

Resident David Dawson said, “It’s pretty cool to see films come into Philadelphia.”

The actor was recently just filming another scene at La Salle University. Also in Philadelphia was Jameel White who was spotted in Fishtown chopping it up with a sushi chef.

While production is happening, crews are providing residents a shuttle back and forth from a nearby shopping plaza. Residents say it’s a price they’re willing to pay to have Manayunk make a cameo.

“I have a friend who is the biggest Adam Sandler fan of all time. I think this is his Super Bowl,” a resident said.

Production crews are expected to arrive around 4 p.m. Thursday, and of course, everyone wants to know when we will glimpse of Adam Sandler. He’s expected to appear this evening after the sun goes down.