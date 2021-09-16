PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a double shooting inside a Port Richmond home Thursday night. It happened on the 2900 block of Weikel Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the 19-year-old was shot once in the nose and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
A 49-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in each thigh, according to police. He is currently in critical but stable condition.
Police say a suspect in the shooting fired shots at officers during a pursuit. The suspect was arrested.
No officers were injured.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.