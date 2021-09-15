PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of jobs are up for grabs in our area at two big job fairs. From 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m., the Wells Fargo Center will host its second hiring event.
Job seekers can meet with reps from Comcast Spectacor and Aramark.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Near Boys & Girls Club In Frankford
Organizers say they have many part-time positions available as the arena is set to move to full capacity for Flyers and Sixers games, as well as concerts.READ MORE: Amazon Looking To Fill 4,800 Positions In Philadelphia Region
And down the shore, on-the-spot interviews are happening Wednesday at the Borgata between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In West Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say
Full and part-time positions are available for a wide range of jobs at the casino.