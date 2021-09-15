CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission and anti-violence efforts underway across the city Wednesday. The press conference will be on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m.

  • What: Philadelphia officials will provide an update on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission and anti-violence efforts underway citywide.
  • Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish
  • When: Wednesday, Sept. 15
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  Wednesday, Sept. 15

Stay with CBSNPhilly.com for updates. 

 