PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 10 a.m.
- What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s response
- Who: Philadelphia Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: CBSN Philly
