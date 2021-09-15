CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 10 a.m.

  • What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s response
  • Who: Philadelphia Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole
  • When: Wednesday, Sept. 15
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

