By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — State officials will announce a flood relief assistance program in Bucks County for the victims of the July 12 flood. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 3 p.m.

  • What: State Reps Tina Davis and John Galloway will announce a flood relief assistance program for the victims of the July 12 flood in Bucks County
  • When: Wednesday, Sept. 15
  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

