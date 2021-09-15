BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — State officials will announce a flood relief assistance program in Bucks County for the victims of the July 12 flood. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 3 p.m.
- What: State Reps Tina Davis and John Galloway will announce a flood relief assistance program for the victims of the July 12 flood in Bucks County
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Time: 3 p.m.
