SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man now faces a murder charge in a 10-year missing persons case after authorities discovered the victim’s body earlier this year, according to the Delaware State Police.
Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday.
John "Doug" Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro, was reported missing in February 2011, prompting a Delaware State Police investigation that has spanned the past decade. At the time of his disappearance, Wisniewski lived on the same property as Ellingsen, in the 30000 block of R Farm Lane.
Almost 10 years later, in January 2021, investigators said they received new information. Ellington allegedly shot and killed Wisniewski and buried his body on the same property where both their homes were located.
Troopers and Division of Forensic Science investigators discovered Wisniewski's remains on Jan. 22, 2021. An autopsy revealed the death was a homicide.
Ellingsen is being held on a $1 million bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.