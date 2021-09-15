PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) — School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. will hold a press briefing on Wednesday where he will share updates on the work and evolution of the Equity Coalition. He will be joined by Sabriya K. Jubilee, Ph.D., Chief of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Superintendent’s Weekly Press Briefing
- When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream:
