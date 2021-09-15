BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are getting praise for their quick thinking that saved a man’s life last month.

In a Facebook Live, Officers Steven Ambs, Samuel Ladd, and Kenneth Branford talked with Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub about their heroic moments on Aug. 25.

The fire was at Bucks Meadows Apartments on Knights Road. The men focused on building 5, where the fire had started, as other officers evacuated residents from surrounding buildings.

“When I ran up the steps, it was pitch black. We were able to shine a flashlight, and I saw the victim laying in the doorway, unconscious,” Officer Ambs said.

Officer Ladd explained that because of the smoke, the officers had to run outside first to get clean air before taking care of the victim.

“We said, ‘Alright, we got to go back in,’ and we went right back in,” he said.

He, Ambs, and Branford carried the man to safety, an act caught on body camera footage. The video shows the men resting the resident on the ground outside the apartment.

According to Officer Branford, getting the victim outside brought a wave of emotions.

“I felt obviously relieved that we got him out,” he said. “I was a little bit worried about his condition and whether there was anybody else in the apartment.”

The victim is still hospitalized but is making improvements, the district attorney’s office says.

District Attorney Weintraub told the men their selfless act makes them true pillars of the community.

“We are all very blessed to have each of you protecting us as we go about our lives,” he said.