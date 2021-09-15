At Least 1 Injured In Violent Crash In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured following a violent crash in Center City. Police say a Jeep collided with a taxi 19th and Market Streets, just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.Philadelphia Weather: Heat, Humidity Peak Across Region Before Cold Front Brings Chances Of Scattered Storms
The crash caused the Jeep to flip over.
One person was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Tow trucks are working to clear the intersection ahead of the morning rush.