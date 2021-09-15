PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Kensington, police said Wednesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Wishart Street.
Police said the girl was struck by a vehicle, causing injuries to the left side of her face. Investigators said the driver subsequently fled the scene in an unknown direction.READ MORE: Investigators Release Age-Progressed Image Of Missing Dulce Maria Alavez Nearing 2 Years After Her Disappearance
The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition, police said.READ MORE: Quick Thinking By Bensalem Police Officers Saves Man From Apartment Fire
Philadelphia police initially said the girl suffered a graze wound in a shooting but later said the girl was not shot.
There have been no arrests.MORE NEWS: 5-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed After Running Into Street In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.