PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after she suffered a graze gunshot wound and was hit by a car in Kensington, police said Wednesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Wishart Street.
Police said the girl suffered a graze wound in the shooting on the left side of her face. She was also struck by a vehicle, which investigators said the driver subsequently fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition, police said.
There have been no arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.