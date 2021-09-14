PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on an SUV on Interstate 95 on Sunday night. The ordeal ended at an IKEA in South Philadelphia.SEPTA Warns Of Delays Due To Shortage Of Bus Drivers
The passenger in the SUV was shot in the chest and neck and is now hospitalized.READ MORE: Man Seriously Injured After Shot In Chest In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say
Police say 21-year-old Zion Blyden began shooting at the SUV on I-95 North in the Chester area and followed it all the way to IKEA before taking off.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia, Police Say